Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.01. 2,548,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

