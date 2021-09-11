Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLLNY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

