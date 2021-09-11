Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 2.62% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $785,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QPX opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

