Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Shares of MA stock opened at $347.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $342.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

