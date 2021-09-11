Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $203.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $207.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.73.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.