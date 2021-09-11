Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,887 shares of company stock valued at $79,874,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

MDB opened at $488.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

