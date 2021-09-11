CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CNIC stock opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.38) on Tuesday. CentralNic Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £264.97 million and a P/E ratio of -44.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25.

In other news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £160,050 ($209,106.35). Also, insider Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

