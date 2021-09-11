Champions Oncology (CSBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Champions Oncology had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, analysts expect Champions Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSBR stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 million, a PE ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 1.16. Champions Oncology has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $14.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSBR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Champions Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Champions Oncology worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

