Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Acquires 30 Shares of Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 30 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £153.30 ($200.29).
Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Paul Abberley acquired 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £147.03 ($192.10).
- On Friday, July 9th, Paul Abberley bought 43 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($195.51).
Shares of LON:CAY opened at GBX 510 ($6.66) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 369.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The company has a market capitalization of £265.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 517 ($6.75).
Charles Stanley Group Company Profile
Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.
