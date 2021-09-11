China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.45

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 13421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $1.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 12.67%. China Shenhua Energy’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

