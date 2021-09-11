Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING."

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

CD opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -195.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

