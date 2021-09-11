Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Buys $30,147,182.38 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,778 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,901.03 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,807.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,560.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.