Christopher J. Twomey Sells 304 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher J. Twomey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,453.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after buying an additional 144,143 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,136,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

