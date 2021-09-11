Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Reaches $148.72 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Chromia has a market cap of $148.72 million and approximately $114.57 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00164093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00043660 BTC.

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

