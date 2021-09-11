CIBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.69. 60,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,276. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

