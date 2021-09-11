CIBC Reiterates Hold Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 60,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,276. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

