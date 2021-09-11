Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 539787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $530.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

About Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

