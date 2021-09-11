Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $100.00 at Truist

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

