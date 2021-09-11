Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $401.75

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $401.75 and last traded at $400.17, with a volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $398.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

