Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.89. 13,622,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,982,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

