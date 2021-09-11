Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498,851 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $351,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 191,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,973. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

