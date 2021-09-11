Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $446.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post $446.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $446.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $447.30 million. Clarivate posted sales of $284.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarivate.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Clarivate stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,066,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.35, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,231,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

