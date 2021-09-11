Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $1,949,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of CLNE opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $8,533,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.