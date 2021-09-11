ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.31% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter.

LRGE opened at $58.77 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14.

