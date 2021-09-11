Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,956 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

