Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after buying an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after buying an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after buying an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.31. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

