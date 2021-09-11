Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $63.41 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

