Commerce Bank Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

