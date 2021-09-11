Commerce Bank Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

