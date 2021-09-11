Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

