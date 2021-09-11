Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.