Comparing Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) & Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Atotech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atotech and Artemis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 7 3 0 2.18 Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atotech presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Atotech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atotech is more favorable than Artemis Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atotech and Artemis Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion 3.79 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.17 Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Artemis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atotech.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and Artemis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech -0.59% -1.20% -0.24% Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -2,157.58%

Summary

Atotech beats Artemis Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

