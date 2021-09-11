Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $532.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,125.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,800 shares of company stock worth $602,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.