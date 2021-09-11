Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

BBCP stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

