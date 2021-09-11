Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Up 8.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares shot up 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.05 and last traded at $63.72. 23,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,257,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $81,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $70,553,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

