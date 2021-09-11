ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 593.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of COP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,055,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

