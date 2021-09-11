Contrasting County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

County Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for County Bancorp and Independent Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Independent Bank Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

County Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $31.77, suggesting a potential downside of 9.65%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $74.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Independent Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 26.55% 11.44% 1.25% Independent Bank Group 34.94% 9.41% 1.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares County Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $69.72 million 3.04 $5.48 million $1.56 22.54 Independent Bank Group $696.57 million 4.07 $201.21 million $4.87 13.49

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. Independent Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. County Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats County Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

