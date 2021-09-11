Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Copart by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,748,000 after buying an additional 217,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

CPRT opened at $143.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

