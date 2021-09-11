Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BASE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get Couchbase alerts:

BASE stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.