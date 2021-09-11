Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BASE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.
BASE stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $52.26.
About Couchbase
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
