Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.61, but opened at $43.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 1,102 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BASE. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.