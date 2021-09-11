Cowen Begins Coverage on LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $16.26 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

