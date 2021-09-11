Creative Planning Purchases 1,019 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 53,943 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of PDCE opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

