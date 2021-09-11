Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Creative Planning grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tobam grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

