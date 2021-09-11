Creative Planning Sells 3,622 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $61.55 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNS. TD Securities cut their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

