Creative Planning Sells 438 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.