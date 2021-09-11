Credit Agricole S A Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.81 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

