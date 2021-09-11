Credit Agricole S A Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $180.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.76 and a 12 month high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

