Credit Agricole S A Trims Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $591.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.34.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 23,115 shares worth $13,375,065. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.