Credit Suisse Group Increases Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target to GBX 3,060

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 2,775 ($36.26) on Thursday. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,559 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,646.53.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

