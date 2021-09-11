Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.07 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Credits has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $19,073.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

